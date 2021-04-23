SHPING (SHPING) Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 469.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 739.9% against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $2.10 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00067988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00092487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.44 or 0.00671623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.80 or 0.07866076 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

