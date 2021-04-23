Shroom.Finance Market Cap Reaches $19.96 Million (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. Shroom.Finance has a total market cap of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00067471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00092141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.92 or 0.00658255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.27 or 0.07703432 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Shroom.Finance Coin Trading

