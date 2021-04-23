SIBCoin Market Cap Hits $998,836.97 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. SIBCoin has a market cap of $998,836.97 and $16,712.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,649.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,326.83 or 0.04594004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.72 or 0.00469343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $822.37 or 0.01623662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.53 or 0.00694045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.75 or 0.00485208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.97 or 0.00426402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004515 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,119,986 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

