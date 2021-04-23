Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

SBNY opened at $240.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.97 and a 200 day moving average of $158.57.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

