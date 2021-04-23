Signature Chain (SIGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $2.73 million and $12,191.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00066313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00092314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.01 or 0.00673529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.34 or 0.08270877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051271 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.