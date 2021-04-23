Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLAB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB opened at $144.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.