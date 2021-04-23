Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Down 3.8%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares were down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.48 and last traded at $36.67. Approximately 4,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 228,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silverback Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). On average, analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,723,000.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

