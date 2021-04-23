Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $149,619.29 and $17.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,760,897 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

