Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.44% of Simulations Plus worth $35,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,120 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,245. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 129.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

SLP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

