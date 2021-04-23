SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $253.22 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00091746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.61 or 0.00666559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.59 or 0.07781499 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,679,581 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

