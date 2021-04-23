Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.24

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.24 and traded as high as $25.04. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 17,103 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 834.94 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.5282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth $426,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

