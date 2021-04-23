SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $15.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

