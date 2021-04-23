SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $17.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SITC. Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.96.
Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $14.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,045 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,495,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after buying an additional 41,976 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
