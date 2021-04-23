SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $17.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SITC. Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.96.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $14.82.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,045 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,495,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after buying an additional 41,976 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.