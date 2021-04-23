SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $276,390.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $304,710.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.32. 62,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.08. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.39 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 91.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiTime by 85.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

