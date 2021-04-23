Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €111.00 ($130.59).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €111.20 ($130.82) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €96.22. Sixt has a 52 week low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 52 week high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -157.06.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

