SKALE Network (SKL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $95.70 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $313.63 million and approximately $95.70 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.12 or 0.00662762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.17 or 0.08004221 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

