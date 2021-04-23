Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Skechers U.S.A. updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

Shares of SKX traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.56. 190,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,670. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

