Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SKX. B. Riley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

