Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 11% Higher

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) traded up 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.39. 792,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,811,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Skillz alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.