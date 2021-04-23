Skycoin (SKY) Trading 18.1% Lower This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00005723 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $57.93 million and $3.91 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00265291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00654282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,631.80 or 1.00033808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.46 or 0.01026311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.