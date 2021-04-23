SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. SkyWest reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $50.25 on Friday. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

