Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Shares of SWKS opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

