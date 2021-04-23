Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded up $6.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,802. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

