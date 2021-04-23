SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 922,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,228. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.