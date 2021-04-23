SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,166.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3,193.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,932.96.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

