Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sleep Number news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.