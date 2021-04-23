Small Love Potion (SLP) Hits Market Cap of $12.02 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $733,904.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00018939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00055380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00671035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07843545 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 352,878,396 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

