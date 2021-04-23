Smartlands Network Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for approximately $16.47 or 0.00032970 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $84.04 million and $860,089.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00067471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00092141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.92 or 0.00658255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.27 or 0.07703432 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

