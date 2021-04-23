Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 55,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 452,163 shares.The stock last traded at $41.44 and had previously closed at $41.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNN. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

