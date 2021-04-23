Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.54 Million

Analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post sales of $739.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $745.20 million and the lowest is $728.00 million. Snap posted sales of $462.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

