Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.68. 2,737,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,964,059. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,968,882 shares in the company, valued at $118,487,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $4,835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Snap by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 1,949.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 173,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

