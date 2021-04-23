Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of SNAP traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. 1,247,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,964,059. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. Snap has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.