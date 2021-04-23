Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.
Shares of SNAP traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. 1,247,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,964,059. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. Snap has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.