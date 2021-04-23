Snap (NYSE:SNAP) versus Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Critical Review

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Snap and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -49.74% -48.53% -24.44% Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Snap and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 6 30 0 2.78 Magnite 0 3 4 0 2.57

Snap currently has a consensus target price of $67.71, indicating a potential upside of 11.45%. Magnite has a consensus target price of $40.29, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Snap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Magnite.

Volatility and Risk

Snap has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snap and Magnite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $1.72 billion 53.90 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -81.75 Magnite $156.41 million 28.32 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -103.59

Magnite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnite beats Snap on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

