Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.83.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.52. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $113.07 and a 12 month high of $242.13.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

