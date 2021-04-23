Sociall Trading 16.7% Lower This Week (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Sociall coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a market capitalization of $457,469.40 and approximately $63.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sociall alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00067950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.55 or 0.00669494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00052125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.60 or 0.08112840 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

SCL is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.