Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr Sells 328,620 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 36,829 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $503,452.43.

On Friday, March 26th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 35,171 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $481,490.99.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 52,690 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $721,853.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $589,364.36.

On Friday, March 19th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00.

NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,130. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $320.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

