Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.60

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $11.13. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWRY. Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

