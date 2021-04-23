Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STWRY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

