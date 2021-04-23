SOMESING 1-Day Volume Reaches $530,496.00 (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and $530,496.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.32 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.03 or 0.00651673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,963.90 or 1.00026361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.33 or 0.01038911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

