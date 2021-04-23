Sonoco Products (SON) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON):
- 4/22/2021 – Sonoco Products had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.
- 4/19/2021 – Sonoco Products had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $63.00.
- 4/16/2021 – Sonoco Products was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/14/2021 – Sonoco Products had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Sonoco Products was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $65.70.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
