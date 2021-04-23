Sonoco Products (SON) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON):

4/22/2021 – Sonoco Products had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

4/19/2021 – Sonoco Products had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $63.00.

4/16/2021 – Sonoco Products was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/14/2021 – Sonoco Products had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Sonoco Products was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

