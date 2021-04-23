Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.86.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.97 and its 200-day moving average is $226.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $169.39 and a one year high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

