Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.72 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

