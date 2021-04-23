South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of SPFI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. 17,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.64. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

