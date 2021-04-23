Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend by 154.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,950. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

