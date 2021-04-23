Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 125,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,058. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In other news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

