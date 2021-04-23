Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

