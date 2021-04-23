Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

SWN stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

