Space Cow Boy Trading Down 27.7% Over Last Week (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $490,806.43 and $21,854.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.03 or 0.00029747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00068067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00092460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.02 or 0.00676764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.19 or 0.08099187 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.