Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

SPKE stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Spark Energy has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

