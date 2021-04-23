Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 377.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $151,650.86 and $2,844.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00092813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.91 or 0.00676960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.08 or 0.07974569 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

